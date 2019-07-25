GLENDIVE -- Dawson Community College assistant basketball coach Emmanuel Bland has accepted an internship position with the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association.
Bland will be in the Mavs' player development program. He will assist with on-court drills and workouts, practices and pre-game routines.
Bland will also be helping in the video room with charting film to aid in individual player development.
"I'm excited to be a part of an NBA program and learn from some of the best coaches and work with some of the best players in the world.," he said. "To watch it on TV and now to be able to experience it firsthand is surreal and I thank God for providing this type of opportunity."
Bland spent three years in China working for Five Star Sports before coming to Dawson in 2017. He helped the Buccaneers win 24 games in his first year and 20 games this past year.
"Coach Manny has done an outstanding job during his two years here," Dawson head coach Joe Peterson said. "He is very knowledgeable, but remains humble and hard-working. He is everything a head coach would want in an assistant."
