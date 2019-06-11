GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women's basketball program has signed Ashley Orozco, the Buccaneers announced Monday.

Orozco is a 5-foot-6 point guard from Mission Hills, California. She had signed to play with California State University, Bakersfield (an NCAA Division I school), but she will have to play at the junior college level before transferring to an NCAA school due to academic eligibility standards, according to a DCC press release.

As a junior at Alemany High School, Orozco earned a second-team all-conference selection. She averaged seven points, six assists, 4.5 rebounds and three steals over her last three seasons while shooting 43 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range.

