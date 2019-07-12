GLENDIVE — Ben Sandy resigned his position of cross country coach at Dawson Community College on Wednesday.
Sandy was hired in May 2018, as the school brought back cross country that fall. According to a press release from DCC, Sandy resigned to pursue other opportunities.
This past season, DCC had five males and one female on the team. Currently, there are nine men and three women signed to compete this year and the team's first meet is Sept. 13 in Billings.
According to a school press release, DCC officials will begin the search for a new cross country coach immediately.
