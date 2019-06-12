GLENDIVE — Shelby Martin of the Dawson Community College softball team was a first-team All-America selection for NJCAA Division II by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

The freshman from Helena was chosen as a utility player.

Martin batted .445 this season with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 RBIs. As a pitcher, she struck out 140 batters in 125.2 innings with an ERA of 2.56.

Martin was a Mon-Dak All-Conference and All-Region XIII selection, along with being chosen the Region XIII Tournament MVP. 

