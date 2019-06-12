GLENDIVE — Shelby Martin of the Dawson Community College softball team was a first-team All-America selection for NJCAA Division II by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
The freshman from Helena was chosen as a utility player.
Martin batted .445 this season with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 RBIs. As a pitcher, she struck out 140 batters in 125.2 innings with an ERA of 2.56.
Martin was a Mon-Dak All-Conference and All-Region XIII selection, along with being chosen the Region XIII Tournament MVP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.