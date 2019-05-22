GLENDIVE — Alexius Foster, a two-time All-American for the Dawson Community College women's basketball program, has signed to play for the University of Denver this coming season.
Foster, a 5-foot-7 guard from Tacoma, Washington, was a two-time team MVP, two-time All-Mon-Dak Conference and NJCAA Region XIII MVP during her time with the Lady Bucs.
Foster finished her career with 1,191 points, second in DCC history.
