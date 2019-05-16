GLENDIVE — Erin Hocker, the Montana Gatorade softball player of the year in 2018, threw a four-hitter, helping Kirkwood Community College defeat Dawson Community College 19-2 to win the best-of-3 District H Championship two games to one.
Hocker, a freshman from Great Falls High, struck out eight and allowed two runs on Ashlyn Tingey’s two-run homer in the third inning.
Lauren Kuch, London Jackson and Skylar Ryan all homered for Kirkwood. Lauren Klaahsen drove in four runs for the Eagles, who had 20 hits.
The teams split the first two games on Wednesday. Kirkwood, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, advances to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Clinton, Mississippi, May 22-25. The Eagles are 50-15. The Buccaneers finish their season at 43-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.