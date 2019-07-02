GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College rodeo coach Kortney Diegel is stepping down after 13 years with the program, the school announced Tuesday.
Diegel has been the head coach for the past seven years and was an assistant six years before that. Diegel is leaving DCC after accepting a teaching position at Jefferson Elementary School in Glendive.
Diegel was voted Northern Rodeo Association Timer of the Year six times and was also named NIRA's Big Sky Region Coach of the Year in 2016. This past season, two of her athletes finished in the top 15 in the Big Sky Region in their respective events, and her team had the highest GPA of all the athletic teams at DCC (3.45).
Including her time as a student-athlete at Dawson and the years she practiced with the Bucs while she was still in high school, Diegel has been around the program for more than 20 years. She graduated from DCC and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from the University of Montana-Western.
DCC said it has already begun the search for Diegel's replacement and plans to have someone hired before the start of school in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.