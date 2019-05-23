MILES CITY — Taylor Woolley, a pitcher from Idaho, will join the Miles Community College softball team for the 2019-20 season, the Pioneers announced Thursday.

Woolley attends Lakeland High School in Rathdrum. She played club softball for MCC coach Shawna Juarez in the fall.

"I thought that if I didn't try college ball I would have regretted it for the rest of my life," Woolley said in a press release. "A lot of people don't usually go to college and have a good relationship with the coach, so I was fortunate enough to know her."

