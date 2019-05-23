MILES CITY — The Miles Community College women's basketball team has added Lidia Pintor to its 2019-20 roster, the Pioneers announced Thursday.

Pintor is a 5-foot-10 guard/forward from Barcelona, Spain, who attends IES Numancia. She averaged 10 points and 14 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 season. 

"Lidia is a tenacious rebounder who will have an instant impact on the court with her ability to rebound and defend multiple positions," MCC coach Taylor Harris said in a press release.

Tags

Load comments