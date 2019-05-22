MILES CITY — One team and four individuals are part of the inaugural class for the Miles Community College athletic hall of fame.
The first inductees are: Scott McDonald (basketball); Dennis Lordemann (women's basketball coach); Nikeisha Jack (women's basketball); Rob Bishop (baseball coach) and the 1987-88 women's basketball team.
McDonald is the all-time leading scorer for the men's basketball program while Jack is the career leader for the women's basketball team.
Lordemann coached women's basketball at MCC from 19893 to 2002, leading the program to three national tournament appearances.
Bishop was the baseball coach from 2001 to 2010. His teams won the conference title every year and advanced to the junior college World Series in 2007.
The 1987-88 women's basketball team was the first to advance to the national tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.