MILES CITY — Due to the predicted inclement weather, the date has been changed for the District Championship baseball game Miles Community College is hosting.
The Pioneers will host Northeast Community College on Sunday, May 19 with games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. If necessary, there will be a Monday game at noon. The winners advances to the NJCAA Division II Word Series in Enid, Oklahoma, on May 25 through June 1.
