MILES CITY — The women’s basketball and softball programs at Miles Community College announced the signings of two new players Wednesday.
Olyvia Pacheco, a 5-foot-6 guard from Rawlins, Wyoming, will join the Pioneers’ women’s basketball team. Pacheco was a two-time all-conference player at Rawlins High School. She helped her team to third- and fourth-place finishes at the state tournament.
Shawnita Bixby, a center fielder from Lame Deer, will join the MCC softball program. Bixby played softball at Colstrip High School, where she was named second-team all-conference this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.