MILES CITY — The women’s basketball and softball programs at Miles Community College announced the signings of two new players Wednesday.

Olyvia Pacheco, a 5-foot-6 guard from Rawlins, Wyoming, will join the Pioneers’ women’s basketball team. Pacheco was a two-time all-conference player at Rawlins High School. She helped her team to third- and fourth-place finishes at the state tournament.

Shawnita Bixby, a center fielder from Lame Deer, will join the MCC softball program. Bixby played softball at Colstrip High School, where she was named second-team all-conference this spring.

Tags

Load comments