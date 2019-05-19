MILES CITY — Northeast Community College of Nebraska won a pair of baseball games against Miles Community College at the North Plains District Championship on Sunday to advance to the NJCAA D-II World Series.

The Hawks (34-18) defeated the Pioneers 11-4 and 8-4. It is the first time the Hawks will play in the World Series, which is scheduled for May 25-June 1 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma.

For the Pioneers, Ty Jones and Nate Bloxham hit home runs in the first game. In the second game, Will Riley, Jordon Thomson, James Martin and Chase Feller all had two hits.

MCC ends the season with a record of 42-14-1.

Tags

Load comments