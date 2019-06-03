Kassidy Kinzie

Plains-Hot Springs' Kassidy Kinzie pitches May 24 against Huntley Project at the State B-C softball tournament.

 LINDSAY ROSSMILLER, 406mtsports.com

MILES CITY — Kassidy Kinzie of Plains will play softball at Miles Community College next season.

Kinzie, a pitcher, was selected first team all-conference and All-State the previous two campaigns. 

Kinzie was a member of this year's Plains-Hot Springs team that placed third at the State B-C tourney.

