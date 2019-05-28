MILES CITY — The Miles Community College softball program has signed three players for the 2019-20 season, the Pioneers announced Tuesday.

Those three additions are Stevensville pitcher/infielder Ashlin Hiller, Idaho pitcher/infielder Kyla Johnson and Washington state infielder Meghan Krantz.

Hiller attended Missoula Sentinel before prior to her senior year, and she helped Sentinel finish second at the 2018 Class AA state tournament. Stevensville went 1-2 at the State A tournament this past week, and Hiller earned a second-team all-Southwestern A selection.

Johnson attends West Jefferson High in Terreton, Idaho. Krantz is transferring from Kansas' Benedictine College and went to Cheney (Washington) High.

