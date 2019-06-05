MILES CITY — Transfer guard Jakim Ricketts is joining the men's basketball team at Miles Community College for the 2019-20 season.

Ricketts redshirted at Montana State Billings this past season. He attended and played basketball at Park High School in Livingston.

Ricketts was an all-conference player in 2017 and 2018, and averaged 16.7 points per game his senior year in Livingston.

Tags

Load comments