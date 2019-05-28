MISSOULA — Some familiar faces and some new ones will represent the Treasure State at this year’s NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The national meet will be held June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.
Four Montanans will compete on college track and field’s biggest stage next week after finding success at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships over the weekend. The top 12 individuals from each regional advanced to the national meet.
Montana senior and Missoula native Hana Feilzer will make her first appearance at the national track and field meet. Feilzer placed ninth at the regional meet in Sacramento, California, last Thursday with a throw of 61.90 meters (203 feet, 1 inch). Feilzer is the first Grizzly to make the national track and field meet since 2015 and the first Grizzly to ever qualify for nationals in the hammer throw.
Feilzer is a 2014 Big Sky High School graduate and owns the Montana school record in the hammer throw at 209-10, a mark she accomplished at the Big Sky Conference championships. There, she won her second outdoor conference title in the hammer throw.
Feilzer’s mark of 61.90 meters ranks her 18th in the field of 24 in the women’s hammer throw. The top mark belongs to Stamatia Scarvelis of Tennessee at 68.33 meters. The hammer throw is scheduled for June 6.
The top-eight placers from each event earn first-team All-American status while those who place ninth through 16 earn second-team accolades.
In her lone season at the University of San Francisco, Corvallis native Sadi Henderson is continuing her roll of success as a grad transfer. Henderson advanced to the national meet in the 800, an event she was a two-time All-American in at Boise State. Henderson earned second-team honors in 2017 and was an honorable mention in 2018 for the Broncos.
Henderson enters the national meet with the third-best time of 2:03.31. She trails Texas A&M’s Jazmine Fray (2:02.27) and Boise State’s Kristie Schoffield (2:02.65). The women’s 800 semifinals are scheduled for June 6 and the finals on June 8.
Bigfork native and junior Makena Morley is making her third appearance at the national meet, but for the first time, the Colorado standout will compete in two events. Morley will compete in the 5k and 10k runs. The past two seasons, Morley had run in only the 10k.
Morley enters the 5k ranked seventh with a time of 15:42.55. Allie Ostrander of Boise State owns the best mark at 15:30.94. Morley’s 10k time has her ranked 19th at 33:44.72. Anna Rohrer of Notre Dame owns the fastest time at 33:07.90.
Last year, Morley placed 11th in the 10k to earn second-team All-American status. Morley is coming off of a cross country season where she placed eighth overall to become an All-American as Colorado’s women’s team won the national championship.
Morley placed seventh overall at the regional in the 5k and ninth in the 10k.
The women’s 10k is scheduled for June 6 and the 5k for June 8.
Helena native Chase Smith is making his national meet debut. Smith placed seventh at the West Regional in the pole vault at 5.36 meters (17 feet, 7 inches) for the University of Washington, matching the best height recorded at the meet.
Smith, a junior and the Montana all-class record holder in the pole vault, enters as the No. 6 seed. His mark of 17-7 matches the best of anyone at the national meet as the top eight competitors enter with that mark.
The men’s pole vault is scheduled for June 5.
