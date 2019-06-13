HELENA — Birgir Gauti Stefánsson of Gardabaer, Iceland, has been added to the Carroll College men's soccer team, coach Doug Mello announced Thursday.
Stefánsson competed in the top Icelandic league. The 6-foot-3 attacking midfielder comes to Carroll College after prepping at Fjölbrautaskólinn í Garðabæ.
He was selected Icelandic U16 national team. He played with Iceland's national team during the Reykjavík Cup against Norwitch City F.C.'s professional U16 team.
His father, Stefán Gíslason, is a retired professional soccer player. Stefánsson becomes the 10th signee in Mello's recruiting class.
