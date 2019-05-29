Carroll College men’s basketball coach Kurt Paulson received a commitment from Brady Duvall of Geraldine High.
Duvall, a 6-foot-3 guard, will walk on to the men’s basketball program.
"Brady comes to us from a basketball family,” Paulson said in a press release. “He has a great feel for the game and will no doubt be in the gym getting better daily. He is a coach’s son and has a foundation to build from. He is our type of player with his ability to shoot the ball from 3. We welcome Brady to the Carroll Basketball family."
Duvall averaged 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game at Geraldine .
“I chose Carroll because it fit everything I wanted,” Duvall said in the press release. “I am able to get a quality education. I am also excited to play for this team and coaches. I think I will learn a lot and grow and I am ready to put the work in to do that for them."
Duvall joins an a full recruiting class on the heels of the program’s first run into the national championship game. Carroll finished 29-8 last season and national runner-up.
Others who have singed are forward Ifeanyi Okeke from La Verne, California, guard Dennis Flowers III from La Canada, California, wing Brendan Temple from Castle Rock, Colorado, wing Sayer Patton from Choteau, guard Gaven Ramirez from Corona, California, and guard Jonny Hillman from Post Falls, Idaho.
