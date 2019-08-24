HELENA — Carroll College freshman defensive back Zach Spiroff has driven by Nelson Stadium his entire life.
He has watched his fair share of games from the stands, but he has never stepped onto the field wearing a football uniform.
That all changed on Friday afternoon.
Spiroff, who graduated from Helena High School this past spring, accepted a scholarship to play for his hometown college.
It was a decision that he didn’t need to think twice about.
“I drew a lot of interest from Carroll and was just super blessed to have high praise from them, considering you look at the scoreboard and see six National Championships,” Spiroff said. “Their prestige just pops out at you, and to be able to go to a school like this is something I have always dreamed of doing.”
While he wears the purple and gold with pride, he now looks for more than just a “Rudy” moment.
“I’ve had a bunch of guys like Matt Kvech, Brian FauntLeRoy, Parker Stenersen, all those guys helping me out a lot,” Spiroff said. “They said, ‘I just need to go out there, not think too much and just play football. Just make plays like we know you can.’”
Spiroff entered the fall ready to tackle whatever tasks given to him. A few weeks in, he found himself as a rotational guy, sometimes filling in with the first team when some of the players had to leave practice and head to class.
In the case of Friday’s first and only fall scrimmage, just two weeks before the Saints bus off to start their season at Montana Western, Spiroff was filling in for injured senior cornerback Isazah King.
And he made the most of it.
On a 2nd and 10 situation, quarterback Devan Bridgewater tried to lob a pass into the back corner of the end zone to wide receiver Shane Sipes, only for Spiroff to steal it out from under him.
Spiroff is no stranger to interceptions. He finished with four last season with the Bengals, but this one was against a name he has heard at Carroll for the past few years.
“I was just one-on-one with Shane (Sipes),” Spiroff said. “Everybody knows Shane is pretty good, so I knew it was going to be a tall task. I just wanted to make sure I relied on my technique and everything that (the coaches) have been teaching me. I just happened to be sitting at the right spot and made the play.”
While the defense was celebrating an interception, Spiroff was not the only freshman turning heads. Running back Matthew Burgess has been playing with the second team for a majority of the fall, but received some reps with the first team during the scrimmage and powered through the defense.
Burgess’ first carry was for 16 yards down inside the red zone and followed it up by scoring a 10-yard touchdown.
He returned to the sideline with a smile on his face as coaches and teammates gave him high fives, but he knows his game still needs improvement if he wants to aid the running game.
“I’m definitely still adjusting to the speed of the game,” said the 195-pound Junction City, Oregon native. “I need to work on my cuts and reading the holes my line provides for me.”
Other freshman who received significant playing time included third-string quarterback Ryan Daggett and wide receiver Caden Loveland.
With no guaranteed playing time, they know proving themselves is the only way to get on the field. But no matter what happens, they will continue to do their job.
“Everyone just continues to play really hard,” Burgess said. “We work as a unit.”
Saints coach Troy Purcell said afterwards that this weekend he and his staff will review film and start putting together the team’s two-deep.
“It’s exciting,” Purcell said. “It really is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.