HELENA — Carroll College men’s soccer coach Doug Mello announced the signing of nine athletes in his 2019 recruiting class.
The class features local talent in Montana, regional talent in Utah and California and extends to the far international reaches of South Africa, Argentina, Holland, Spain and Italy.
The Saints will feature just one senior on the 2019 squad, suggesting underclassmen, including these new recruits, could play a pivotal role.
“With only one senior on the team, the sky is the limit for this youthful squad,” Mello said. “Combining cutting-edge tactics, superb team chemistry, high-level fitness and technical expertise will be the foundation of a successful campaign. Carroll fans will embrace all the fun and excitement in our approaching season."
Robin Erickson comes to Carroll after a standout prep career at Polson High. The 6-foot-1 winger and striker finished with 20 goals and 19 assists his senior year. He was a two-time all-state selection and two-time all-conference selection. He helped lead Polson to a second place Class-A state finish.
Jack Bentson, a 6-foot winger/forward from Bozeman adds to the depth. He scored seven goals and had 13 assists his senior year at Bozeman High and was selected as an all-conference performer during the Hawks’ state championship run.
Rory Bloy, a 6-foot-4 striker from Johannesburg, South Africa, comes to Carroll after playing at Kearsney College. He finished his senior year with five goals and six assists. He played club ball for the Dazzlers Football Club (2005-2008) and Florida Albion FC (2008-2014) before his time at Kearsney College. He was also a member of KwaZulu-Natal’s U-19 team in 2017.
Jeronimo Lago Huerta of Buenos Aires, Argentina, comes to Carroll after prepping at Esteban Echeverria High. He is an accomplished attacking midfielder while playing for Uai Urquiza, a Primera B Metropolitana club in Argentina. While with Uai Urquiza, the 5-foot-7 mid won the Buenos Aires Soccer Tournament in 2014 and 2017 and was selected as the tournament’s best player in both years, too. The club selected him as its best player in 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2018.
Melle de Reuver comes from Hilversum, Holland where he attended Alberdingk Thijm College. While playing for HCFC Victoria 1983 over the past 14 years, he’s won multiple regional championships and made two state cup final appearances. The 6-foot-3 goalkeeper will give the Saints more depth at the position.
Keegan Lyons, a 6-foot-3 center back from Encinitas, California, will join the Saints after playing for Canyon Crest Academy. Canyon Crest played in the highest division in California soccer and posted a 5-3-2 record with a ranking of sixth in San Diego County.
Javier Rodriguez is a 5-foot-8 right back from Madrid, Spain. He played at Los Sauces-La Moraleja prior to coming to Carroll. He’s been a part of a U19 team that’s been awarded the most points in its history.
David Macy is a 6-foot outside back from Vicenza, Italy. His senior year he made 25 starts and finished with two assists. He played club soccer for U.S.D. Calidonense from 2015-18 and A.S.D. Bissarese (2018-19). He’s been a part of teams that won three club conference championships.
Brayden Reid is a 6-foot-1 center defensive midfielder from Sandy, Utah. His senior year he tied for most goals on the team, converting three penalty kicks, and was a team captain.
