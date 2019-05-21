Six men and nine women will represent Carroll College at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex from Thursday through Saturday.
On the women's side, the Saints will take the 4x400 relay team, three pole vaulters and two throwers. The men's side will feature two jumpers, one hurdler, one pole vaulter, one middle distance runner and one thrower.
Seniors Monica White and Keely Ehmann, junior Brooke Endy and sophomore Elly Machado make up the 4x400 team. The Saints enter nationals with the 20th best time this season at 3:55.84.
In the women's pole vault, Carroll enters the competition with three of the 24 entrants. Freshman Kelsey Bassett, an all-American during the indoor season, leads the Saints, as the No. 9 seed with a vault of 3.70 meters (12-feet, 1.5-inches).
She'll be joined by sophomore Shae Helterbran, seeded No. 14 with a 3.6-meter vault (11-feet, 9.75-inches), and senior Mika Robinson, who enters ranked No. 18 at 3.55 meters (11-feet, 7.75 inches). It's Helterbran's second qualification for nationals and Robinson's sixth time qualifying for nationals.
Leading the women throwers, sophomore Nikki Krueger and junior Hope Welhaven will make their first appearances at nationals. Krueger enters ranked No. 10 in the shot put with a throw of 13.86 meters (45-feet, 5.5-inches), while Welhaven is ranked No. 16 in the javelin with a throw of 40.51 meters (132-feet, 10.75-inches).
On the men's side, Josh Malone qualified in three separate events: the long jump, high jump and decathlon. The sophomore from Missoula elected to compete in both the long jump and high jump and pass on the decathlon as he nurses a tender knee.
He enters as the No. 10-seed in the long jump with a mark of 7.25 meters (23-feet, 9.5-inches) and No. 25 in the long jump at 2.02 meters (6-feet, 7.5-inches).
It's Malone's third qualification for nationals. He became an all-American in the heptathlon during the past indoor season.
Sporting the most nationals experience on the men's side, Keaton Brady makes his seventh appearance on the national stage. A two-time All-American, the senior from Great Falls, enters nationals with the No. 26th mark this season with a vault of 4.65 meters (15-feet, 3-inches).
Four underclassmen will make their first appearances on the outdoor national stage: Noah Majerus in the 800, Shamrock Campbell in the triple jump, Garrett Kocab in the discus and Chad Hemsley in the 400 hurdles.
Majerus, a freshman from Lewistown, earned All-American honors in the 800 this past indoor season. He's poised to repeat as an all-American, as he enters nationals ranked No. 5 with a time of 1:51.51.
Campbell qualified in the triple jump in his first track season, entering nationals with the No. 10 mark with his jump of 14.69 meters (48-feet, 2.5-inches).
Kocab will represent Carroll's throwers. The sophomore from Phelan, California, will make his nationals debut after putting up the No. 15 mark in the NAIA with a throw of 49.71 meters (163-feet, 1-inch).
Hemsley qualified for the 400 hurdles in a time of 54.51. The freshman from Kalispell is ranked No. 24 entering his first appearance at nationals.
