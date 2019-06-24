HELENA -- Carroll College track and field athletes Keely Ehmann and Hannah Porch were named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America second team, the school announced Monday.
"We pride ourselves on our rigorous academics. What these two have done in the classroom and on the track over four years is a feat few, if any, will match," Saints coach Harry Clark said.
Ehmann capped off her collegiate career at nationals this past weekend as part of Carroll's 4x400-meter relay team -- the 11th time she's qualified. The senior from Darby has been a national champion as part of the Saints' 4x400 indoor relay team and is a five-time All-American. She graduated with a 3.8 grade point average and a degree in public health.
Porch, a six-time All-American from Missoula, holds school records in the 60, 100, 200, 4x100 and long jump. She has qualified for nationals in 16 events and recently graduated with a nursing degree and 3.77 GPA.
Ehmann and Porch join 19 others from across the country selected by members of CoSIDA.
