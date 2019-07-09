HELENA — Eetu Villa, a sophomore forward on the Carroll College men's basketball team, will represent Finland at the FIBA U20 European Championships, Carroll announced Tuesday.
The tournament, which begins Friday, will be Villa's third European Championship appearance. He also competed for Finland's U17 and U18 teams.
“The level of play in the tournament is always very high, and the atmosphere is great,” Villa said in a press release. “I'm very much looking forward to getting the chance to represent my home country, Finland. It is always very special to me.”
The U20 European Championships will be played in Matosinhos, Portugal from July 12-21.
Villa appeared in 28 games for the Saints as a freshman. He averaged nine minutes and 2.5 points per game with a 50 percent field goal percentage, and he shot 10-for-26 (38.5 percent) from 3-point range. The 6-foot-7 Helsinki native played seven minutes in Carrol's 68-48 loss to Georgetown (Kentucky) in the NAIA Division I national championship game.
