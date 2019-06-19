HELENA — Carroll College announced the signing of nine softball players for its 2019 recruiting class Wednesday.
“The 2019 class is loaded with great talent and even better people,” Saints coach Aaron Jackson said. “From top to bottom this class may be the strongest that we have had. Each of them will come in and push our returners and create competition each and every day. Also, this class is full of kids who know how to win. Each of them has finished high in their high school state tournaments or summer state tournament. To top it off, all of them are high achievers in the classroom. This class has the potential to be very special.”
The class features four state champions from this past season and players from Montana, Idaho, Washington, Nevada and Arizona. The average grade-point average is 3.75.
The new Saints:
• Twins Emma and Sarah Jenkins of Vancouver, Washington. The duo helped Ridgefield High reach the state tournament for three consecutive seasons, culminating in a third-place finish this past season.
Emma, a catcher, is a four-year all-league performer and two-time all-region standout. She was the Ridgefield MVP for three consecutive seasons, owned the best batting average on the team in 2019 and led in home runs for two consecutive seasons.
Sarah played pitcher and utility for Ridgefield. She also was all-region for two seasons and a three-time first-team all-league selection.
• Anna Davidson, a catcher/outfielder from Boise, Idaho, played at Bishop Kelly High and led the Knights to a 4A state championship in 2019. She was a four-year starter and a three-time first-team all-conference catcher.
Davidson also is a National Honor Society Member and graduated summa cum laude with a weighted GPA of 4.056.
• Whitney Durocher, a first baseman, is a multisport athlete from Choteau. She has been all-conference for four years and all-state the past two.
Durocher also was her team’s MVP in basketball for two consecutive seasons. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA and was a valedictorian.
• Abby Hanley is an pitcher/outfielder from Centennial High in Las Vegas. She earned three letters in softball, capping her career off with first-team all-state and first-team all-conference honors. She also earned three letters in cross country.
• Sarah Conway won two consecutive Class AA championships at Great Falls and is a three-time all-state selection. She also lettered for four years in soccer and plans to play on the pitch for the Saints this fall.
She left Great Falls with a 3.95 GPA.
• Haylee Curry is an all-state catcher/outfielder from three-time Class A state champion Belgrade. She had a 3.8 GPA.
• Kirsten Norris is from Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Phoenix. An outfielder, she helped her team win a state championship this past season in the 6A classification in Arizona. She’s a four-year letter winner. She also played badminton for two years.
She has a 3.82 GPA.
• Haley Kampka, an infielder, was a four-year starter at Stevensville. She was all-state in 2017 and 2019 and a first-team all-conference pick in 2018.
Kampka holds Stevi records with 11 home runs and 91 RBIs, and had a career batting average of .438.
