HELENA — Carroll College senior defensive lineman Craig Kein knows there will be plenty of talented quarterbacks in the Frontier Conference this season.
But he has a message for them.
“Keep your eyes peeled,” Kein said with a smile. “You never know when we are coming.”
Kein is one one of the many starting defenders that returns up front. This is the same group that saw success over the last two seasons.
In that time, the Saints have allowed a Frontier Conference best 20.1 points per game and 341.7 yards per contest.
But with new coach Troy Purcell and a handful of new assistants such as defensive coordinator Pat Haynes, the defense is getting a new look.
It has seemed like a lifetime ago that Mike Van Diest and the Saints have been lining up in a 3-4 defense, but with the hiring of new defensive Jared Petrino, the Saints have moved to more of a 4-3 look.
While Petrino left shortly after the spring game to take a job at NCAA Division I Southern Illinois, Haynes stuck with the changes and the players have embraced a new culture.
Armed with the motto ‘Shock D’ that they yell after every play, a new found energy has sparked within an experienced front seven that features four seniors, Kein, Cole Greff, Payton Sexe and Alex Hurlbut.
“We want our four seniors up front to be on field because we know they can win those one-on-one battles,” Haynes said.
That didn’t come without some challenges, but the players have embraced the new scheme and the new motto and are excited to see what sort of results can come about when they start on Sept. 7 against Montana Western.
“We are having a blast out here,” Kein said. “It’s some of the most fun I’ve had in my five years playing here.”
While Kein is just one example of the experience the defensive line possesses, the linebackers also feature plenty of experience.
Chase Bowen appeared in all 11 games last season and finished with 30 tackles and three sacks, while Nate McGree was fourth on the team in total tackles.
Dylan Kresge also returns, having played in seven games last year, and said their fuel is ignited by their passion and love for football.
“We are flying around, we are making plays and I think we play with a lot of confidence,” Kresge said. “We are ready to get after it.”
Haynes and the front seven knows the history of Carroll College football. They know what Van Diest’s defenses have done in the past.
But that won’t discourage the front seven from setting high standards. They wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We do a lot of good things up front,” Haynes said. “There is a lot of senior leadership that really makes this defense go. When those guys are on and playing together, they can be a force to be reckoned with.”
And, of course, there is always some extra motivation when they set their sights on a new quarterback week after week.
“They are always worried,” Kein said about the quarterbacks. “They are losing sleep at night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.