A former Carroll College women's golf coach has filed a lawsuit alleging the school wrongfully terminated his employment for reporting discrimination against female athletes.
Bennett K. MacIntyre filed a federal court case Friday alleging that the college retaliated against him for bringing up potential unequal funding, scholarship opportunities, treatment, benefits and resources for the women's athletics program.
His complaint accused the college of violating Title IX, a federal law that requires schools that receive federal funding to provide equal athletic opportunities for men and women in terms of scholarships, participation opportunities and treatment.
MacIntyre worked at Carroll College from July 2006 to the summer of 2018. In 2013, MacIntyre was named the associate athletic director and was paid as a full-time staff member and granted a stipend for his position as head golf coach, which he had held since 2007.
"As Head Golf Coach, Mr. MacIntyre became aware of inequities between women's sports and men's sports at Carroll College," the complaint said.
MacIntyre allegedly discovered "a significant disparity" in funding for male and female student athletes, including the number of scholarships provided to men over women. In 2016, he brought his concerns to Carroll's designated Title IX coordinator and told her about the concerns he had with Carroll's treatment of female athletes.
Carroll's Title IX coordinator was unable to conduct an audit of the athletics department, as she was not trained in Title IX's athletics protocols and said athletics was not in the scope of her position. A third party was asked to provide a quote for the audit, but then-incoming Athletics Director Charlie Gross ended up conducting the audit in-house.
The complaint says MacIntyre received his "first and only" negative evaluation from Carroll's interim athletic director after he raised his Title IX concerns, but was then offered a full-time position as Carroll's head golf coach for two years. After that contract ended in June 2018, Carroll told MacIntyre he would no longer be an employee with full-benefits and would instead be paid a stipend for completing a job with increased responsibilities.
MacIntyre then filed a grievance against Carroll College, arguing the school retaliated against him because of his Title IX compliance requests. The investigation of the grievance was completed by a Carroll College alumnus who filed a report stating he had never before completed a Title IX investigation and was not qualified to do so, according to court documents.
The complaint also alleges Carroll College "sanitized" a report completed by MacIntyre during Carroll's budget process to remove any references to Title IX. After MacIntyre brought this up in a meeting, the complaint says, Gross allegedly stated "you can't measure sexual discrimination."
When reached for comment, Gross said he had not yet seen the lawsuit.
"I can't comment on something I haven't seen," Gross said.
