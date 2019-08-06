CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team is ranked No. 2 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference's preseason coaches' poll, released Tuesday.
The Battlin' Bears received 181 total points, two behind first-place Southern Oregon University. The Raiders finished with seven first-place votes, while Rocky had four, No. 3 Corban had one and No. 4 Eastern Oregon had two.
Carroll and Providence were both tied for fifth in the 14-team conference.
