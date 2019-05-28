HELENA — Fifteen Carroll College Fighting Saints track athletes were named NAIA scholar athletes this spring, the NAIA announced.
In order to earn the distinction, an athlete must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average and be at least a junior in academic standing.
The women who earned the honor are Abby Hammermeister, Jr., Cheney, Washington; Allie Schulz, Jr., Whitefish; Ember Drivdahl, Jr., Montana; Hannah Porch, Sr., Missoula; Hope Welhaven, Jr., Billings; Keely Ehmann, Sr., Darby; Mikaela Robinson, Sr., Billings; Mikayla Bloyder, Sr., Billings; Monica White, Sr., Kalispell.
The men who earned the honor are Dakota Dunlap, Sr., East Helena; Jakob Plagenz, Sr., Lewistown; John Cooney, Jr., Spokane, Washington; Kalan Knott, Sr., Arlington, Washington; Keven Kailey, Sr., Bozeman; Nolan Hofstee, Sr., Eureka.
Ehmannand and Porch were named to the academic all-district team, as selected by CoSIDA. Ehmann and Porch are two of 12 student-athletes selected from a geographic district that includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming and Canada.
Ehmann finished up her senior season at nationals this past weekend as part of the 4x400 relay team. It was her 11th time qualifying for nationals in an event. She's been a national champion as part of the 4x400 indoor relay team and a five-time all-American. The senior graduated with a 3.8 GPA with a degree in public health.
Porch holds Carroll records in the 60, 100, 200, 4x100 and long jump. She's a six-time all-American and has qualified for nationals in 16 events. She graduated with a degree in nursing while holding a 3.77 GPA.
Softball players Anna ApRoberts and Kendall Mooney were named NAIA Scholar-Athletes. ApRoberts and Mooney were two of 510 softball players selected to the list.
