The Carroll College track team competed well on Day 1 at the NAIA National Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
"It was a hot day, our kids got through it," Saints coach Harry Clark said. "It was tough because we didn't have a practice session leading into it."
The Saints had three pole vaulters, one thrower and a hurdler in action on Thursday.
Shae Helterbran, a sophomore from Billings, finished 10th in the vault for the Saints. She went 3.5 meters in the event.
"Shae Helterbran had a great day on the vault," Clark said.
Senior Mika Robinson and freshman Kelsey Bassett each did not record a height.
Chad Hemsley, a freshman from Kalispell, finished in 18th in the 400-meter hurdles, running a time of 54.51, a lifetime personal record. He narrowly missed qualifying for the finals by 0.5 of a second.
"Chad Hemsley competed in the 400-meter hurdles and ran a lifetime PR," Clark said. "Little things like that worked out really well."
Junior Hope Welhaven competed in the javelin, throwing 35.92 meters to finish 19th overall.
"Hope in the javelin almost threw a PR," Clark said. "As long as they keep on and compete hard and do a great job that's all we can hope for."
Added throws coach Jimmy Stanton: "She found some things today that she'll be able to work on next year and increase her performance, hopefully, next year at nationals."
On Friday, the Saints will see Nikki Krueger in the shot put, Josh Malone in the long jump and high jump, Noah Majerus in the 800 prelims, Garrett Kocab in the discus and the 4x400 prelims.
"We're pretty excited about getting those kids on the track and getting tomorrow going," Clark said.
Added Stanton: "Nikki comes in ranked within top 10 in the country, and we're hoping she can move up. Garrett is recovering from a bout of illness but he had a very nice practice today and we're hoping he can move up from his top 15 position and get in the top eight as well."
