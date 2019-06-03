HELENA -- Three Carroll College softball players were recently named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region Second Team.
Juniors Anna ApRoberts and Brooke Yarnall and freshman Amber Brewer were selected by NFCA member head coaches to represent Region IV for the NAIA after helping lead the Saints to their third Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament berth in four years.
"To receive NFCA all-region is a great accomplishment for Amber, Anna and Brooke," Saints coach Aaron Jackson said. "The region that we are in includes some of the best teams in the country, so to be included on this says a lot about these three."
The NFCA All-America team will be announced June 5 online at NFCA.org.
