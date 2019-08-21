Under the Halo Podcast

Under the Halo, the only podcast that encompasses all of Carroll College athletics is back.

On this episode I' sit down with Saints volleyball coach Moe Boyle and senior middle hitter Hannah Dean to talk about the upcoming season, Dean's journey from the basketball court to the volleyball court and the struggles of getting home games.

I'll also give you my take on what is coming up regarding Carroll football and how the city of Helena can attract more teams to travel to Carroll. 

Remember you can download the audio from iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Email him at ryan.kuhn@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn

Carroll College sports reporter

