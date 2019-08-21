Under the Halo, the only podcast that encompasses all of Carroll College athletics is back.
On this episode I' sit down with Saints volleyball coach Moe Boyle and senior middle hitter Hannah Dean to talk about the upcoming season, Dean's journey from the basketball court to the volleyball court and the struggles of getting home games.
I'll also give you my take on what is coming up regarding Carroll football and how the city of Helena can attract more teams to travel to Carroll.
Remember you can download the audio from iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.