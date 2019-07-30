GREAT FALLS — College of Idaho head coach Mike Moroski was not exactly expecting to be the unanimous Frontier Conference coaches and media preseason favorite.
That is, however, exactly where the Yotes coach finds himself now. The College of Idaho had five first-place votes in both polls, just edging out Southern Oregon and Montana Western. Defending Frontier champion Rocky Mountain College was ranked fifth by both the media and coaches.
“Well I like where we are, but I wouldn’t have picked us to win the conference by any means,” Moroski said during Frontier Conference Media Day on Tuesday, where the polls were released. “But I do like where are as far as how we work, how we believe and how we play.”
The Yotes, in just their sixth year of competition after 37 years without football, had 44 points in the coaches poll, followed by Southern Oregon with 40, and Western with 31.5 to round out teams grabbing a first-place vote. Montana Tech was picked fourth with 30 points, Rocky Mountain with 29, Eastern Oregon with 28.5 and rounding out the poll were Carroll College and MSU-Northern, tallying 13 and 8 points.
In the media poll, which is in its first year, had COI with 99 points, followed by Southern Oregon with 95, and Montana Western with 85. Eastern Oregon had 72, Rocky Mountain 71, Montana Tech 64, Carroll College 39 and MSU-Northern 15. Five members of the media ranked COI first, while SOU and Western each received three. Rocky Mountain had two first-place votes while Tech and Eastern each had one.
Inter-conference football starts Aug. 31 when Eastern Oregon travels to Caldwell to take on College of Idaho. Rocky Mountain gets the Frontier football season started Aug. 29, when the Battlin' Bears travel to Dickinson State for a non-conference game.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Moroski said. “I’m hopeful that we’re smart enough, and I think we are, to add the work to do before we start the season. I think the guys are and I think they’re having fun and then we have to go out and win on Saturday’s against really, really good teams.”
