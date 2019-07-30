GREAT FALLS — Once again, the name of the game in the Frontier Conference is parity.
Seven of the eight teams won at least four conference games last year and the champion — Rocky Mountain College — barely edged out the four 6-4 squads that swarmed second place. It looks to be much the same story this year.
It was also something of a point of pride among the eight Frontier coaches gathered at Frontier Conference Media Day on Tuesday in Great Falls.
“From a competition standpoint the difference between the top of the league and middle of the pack, I don’t think people can really grasp how small the differences are,” Ninth-year Montana Tech head coach Chuck Morrell said. “Very well coached and everyone’s super competitive. One a weekly basis, if you don’t play your absolute best it is very hard to get a win.”
Over a dozen Frontier Conference games were decided by just a single possession last season, with quite a few more than that close until the fourth quarter. Sometimes called the ‘SEC of the NAIA’ — a phrase coined by late former Southern Oregon head coach Craig Howard — it has a strong history at the national level.
It also has had a lasting tradition in the west and especially Montana, where so many vicious and great rivalries have blossomed. The competition is always fierce and with last year’s bottom dwellers — Carroll College and Montana State-Northern — on the rise, the Frontier Conference only appears to becoming stronger.
“I’ve coached in two different conferences in the NAIA,” Rocky Mountain head coach Christ Stutzriem said. “This one is by far the best.”
QB battles everywhere
For several teams around the conference, finding a quarterback is still an ongoing process.
The Orediggers, for the second year in a row, will have a big one as converted wide receiver Jet Campbell (who did play quarterback at Billings Central) is working against sophomore Brandon Battle. Montana Tech had more headaches at signal caller than just about anyone in the country last year, using four different quarterbacks over its 10 games.
Campbell did start the final four contests of the 2019 and looks to be in the driver’s seat, though Morrell did reiterate on Tuesday that the competition is open.
“We worked really hard to recruit quarterbacks in this last class and also Brandon Battle … there were a lot of discussions with us during the back half of last year if we need to look at taking his redshirt,” Morrell said. “He’s another guy that stayed all summer and is very competitive. More than anything I’m really excited about the talent that’s going to be in the quarterback room and the competition level.”
Defending Frontier Conference champion Rocky Mountain College is also another school with a quarterback quandary as Drew Korf and Nathan Dick are both in competition for the spot, according to Stutzriem. Korf completed 34 of 80 passes for 426 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in limited action over nine games last year. Dick also saw limited action, completing 5-of-9 passes for 22 yards.
MSU-Northern, Carroll College, and Southern Oregon are also expecting to have significant quarterback competitions as well. In fact the only Eastern Oregon (Kai Quinn), College of Idaho (Darius-James Peterson) and Montana Western (Jon Jund) seem to have quarterback ahead of fall camp.
New faces, same places
New Carroll College head coach Troy Purcell and Rocky Mountain College new head man Chris Stutzriem are headed into their first seasons with plenty of optimism.
Purcell follows legendary coach Mike Van Diest, a stalwart in Helena for 20 years. Stutzriem, meanwhile, inherits a team from Jason Petrino that made the NAIA playoffs last season.
Both coaches have plenty of reason for optimism and plenty of reason for nervousness next season, but seemed fairly at ease during media sessions on Tuesday.
“I can’t say how excited I am to be here,” Strutzriem said. “This group of guys standing up here next to me are unreal. Each week is a battle … I was trusted to lead this program and it’s not about me or one assistant coach or one player, it’s about us.
“I’m just so happy to step into the shoes of what Jason (Petrino) started.”
Long a fixture in Montana, Purcell has had plenty of stops at the prep level around the state — with notable work at Havre and Bozeman — and brings a huge amount of experience to a proud program.
“It’s exciting to be able to come back to Montana, back to Helena, come back to Carroll College,” Purcell said. “The community of Helena, being able to come back after 30 years away, playing on the field and being part of this great institution and great tradition of excellence. To continue that, what a couple of great leaders to follow.”
