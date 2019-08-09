Montana Tech logo

Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan announced the addition of men’s and women’s cross country to Oredigger intercollegiate sports on Friday. The teams will begin competing in the fall of 2020 in the Frontier Conference and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

“We are very excited about the addition of cross country to the Digger Athletics family,” Stepan said. “This is an important positive step in our growth vision as both a department and institution. Montana Tech is proud to work with our campus community and administration as we address our enrollment and recruitment needs.”

With cross country coming on board, Tech increases its number of varsity sports to eight.

Lewis-Clark State begins competing in the Cascade Conference in fall of 2020. By adding cross country, the Frontier Conference retains its automatic bid to the national championship with six competing schools.

“This is an exciting time in Montana Tech’s history,” said Chancellor Les Cook. “The addition of the cross country program not only creates additional energy but reaffirms our long-standing commitment to student success.”

Montana Tech has already launched a national search for the head cross country coach. The Orediggers plan to aggressively recruit for next year with the goal of adding new student-athletes to campus.

