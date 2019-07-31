BUTTE — Montana Tech head women's basketball coach Carly Sanon announced the hiring of Culbertson native Jenna Bolstad as the new assistant coach for the Orediggers.
"Jenna is a great addition to our staff at Montana Tech. She has the experience and wealth of knowledge that will take this program to the next level," said coach Sanon. "Jenna's work ethic and attention to detail are outstanding."
Bolstad comes to Montana Tech from Williston State College where she spent four years with the Teton's program. Prior to Williston State, Bolstad spent a season as an assistant coach at Black Hills State University for the Yellow Jackets during the 2014-15 season.
Bolstad graduated from Culbertson Public Schools in Culbertson, Montana in 2006 and went on to play at Miles Community College for two seasons from 2006-08, where the Pioneers accumulated a record of 56-8. Bolstad continued her playing career at Black Hills State University, where she helped lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to two national tournament appearances, and an Elite 8 finish in the NAIA Division II tournament in 2009. Bolstad went on to become a student assistant coach at BHSU, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in physical education and health from BHSU in 2011.
Prior to her time at Black Hills State University, Bolstad taught Physical Education and coached basketball and track at Ray Public Schools in Ray, North Dakota. As head coach of the Ray Jays during the 2013-14 season, Bolstad finished the season with a 15-8 record and a second place finish at the district tournament.
Jenna completed her Master's Degree in Strategic Leadership through Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota in 2018.
