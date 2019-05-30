Montana Tech head men’s basketball coach Adam Hiatt announced the signing of Idaho’s Michael Ure on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4 Ure was a four-year varsity player for head coach Eric Torgeson at 2A Ririe High School. In the past three seasons, he led his team to a 70-9 overall record. As a senior, he averaged 21.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 3.3 bpg while shooting 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep with 58 makes. Ure led the 2A classification in scoring and was the leading rebounder and shot blocker in all classes.
As a result of his consistent high-level play, Ure was named Idaho’s 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year. He was a three-time first time all-state selection and a three-time District 6 Nuclear Conference Player of the Year. As a senior, Ure was also honored as the Idaho Falls Post Register Player of the Year as well as being named to the All-USA Idaho first team.
“Michael Ure is an exceptional recruit for our program,” said coach Hiatt. “He embodies all the qualities that we look for in a player: high character, driven student, and elite basketball talent.”
Ure leaves Ririe as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
“There is no weakness to his game, as he has range to 25 feet, can put the ball on the floor, and is skilled with his back to the basket. Michael has improved every year as a player and has the work ethic required to be a great college basketball player.”
“We have high expectations for him as a Digger. He will be an immediate impact player the moment he steps on Kelvin Sampson Court.”
He plans to study in the Pre-Professional Health program upon returning from a two-year church mission.
