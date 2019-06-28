Montana Tech Athletic Director Matt Stepan announced the Class of 2019 Montana Tech Hall of Fame on Friday. The inductees includes: Dan Mahoney, Laura (Stout) Mortensen, David “Maynerd” Barrick, and the men’s basketball teams from 1982-83, 1983-84, and 1984-85.
Hall of Fame Weekend is slated for September 20-21. On Friday, the fourth annual Digger Scholarship Scramble at the Butte Country Club and the induction reception takes place Friday night. Location for the reception is to be determined. The Class of 2019 will also be honored at halftime of the football game on Saturday when the Orediggers host Southern Oregon.
“We are very excited about the incoming Montana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame inductees,” Stepan said. “This group represents Digger Athletics across a diverse spectrum and all have made significant contributions to their respective programs. While the pool of nominees was deep and worthy, this group of leaders and champions will be great additions to our Hall of Fame.”
Dan Mahoney was a three-sport athlete for the Orediggers from 1970-73 participating in football, basketball, and baseball. But it was the gridiron where Mahoney truly excelled. The four-year starter was a tough, hard-nosed linebacker during a successful period for the Orediggers. Mahoney was part of the 1970 Frontier Conference Championship team that played in the famed Copper Bowl.
Mahoney was a three-time all-conference selection and was named honorable mention All-America in 1972. He received the Ed Simonich Award for the top senior football player in 1973. Mahoney was inducted into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. He graduated from Montana Tech in 1973 with an Associate of Science degree.
Laura (Stout) Mortensen was a setter for the Oredigger volleyball team from 1990-93. A four-year starter, Mortensen earned all-conference accolades every season of her collegiate career. She was named honorable mention as a freshman, second team as a sophomore, and first team her junior and senior seasons. Mortenson was named the Frontier Player of the Year in 1993. She was also named to the All-District 12 team, selected AVCA All-Region, and an NAIA third team All-American. Mortensen was the recipient of the Peggy Sarsfield Award in 1993.Mortensen set the career assist record for Tech with 4,113. Mortensen holds the fourth best mark for assists in a single season with 1,173, which she set as a freshman. She has the fourth best mark for assists in a single match with 67.
Mortensen graduated from Montana Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering. She has remained involved with volleyball as she currently serves as the assistant coach at Butte High School. Her son Bo is a member of the Montana Tech football team.
David Barrick, better known as “Maynerd” to Oredigger faithful, has been a dedicated supporter and contributor to Montana Tech athletics since 2002. Starting as an unpaid student football manager his freshman year, Maynerd proved to be incredibly resourceful and extremely hard working. He was an integral part of playoff football teams in 2004 and 2005. A partial list of his duties include: cleaning uniforms, filming games and practices, washing thousands of towels, repairing equipment, supplying water, painting fields, inventory management, setting stadium for game day, and acting as a true friend to many Orediggers.
“His true devotion to all things Oredigger is an example for all of us,” said former head football coach and Digger Athletics Hall of Famer Bob Green.
“The guy can name every first team All-American in the history of the institution and every single Ed Simonich Award winner!”
Since graduating, Maynerd has continued his enthusiastic support for Tech athletics through his donation of time and his great wood working skills on numerous Oredigger inspired items. Barrick has created numerous “Maynerd Made” items for former Oredigger student-athletes and many Oredigger fundraisers and events. Maynerd has also contributed time and donated to the Digger Athletic Association, Digger Turf, Touchdown Club Trailer, and the annual Jackpot Trip. Maynerd, graduated from Montana Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in General Engineering and a Civil Engineering certificate. He works for DOWL HKM in Butte and helped design and construct Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum.
Three men’s basketball teams from the Kelvin Sampson era are the final inductees in the 2019 class. Montana Tech won just 17 games combined in the three years before Sampson’s arrival in Butte. After a last place finish in the conference during his first season at the helm, Sampson produced three straight 22-win seasons.
In 1982-83, the Orediggers finished third in the Frontier Conference regular season standings (22-9, 10-5), but won the conference tournament earning a berth in the NAIA District 12 Tournament. The Orediggers season ended in the District 12 title game. Sampson earned his first Frontier Coach of the Year honor with Craig Russell and CJ Johnson receiving first team all-conference awards. Johnson, who entered the Digger Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, was also named to the All-District 12 team.
The 83-84 team (22-7, 11-4) won their first of two back-to-back regular season crowns and second straight conference tournament title. The Orediggers lost in the District 12 Tournament. Johnson was selected first team all-conference and all-district for the second time. Bryan Vaughns also earned a first team nod by the Frontier and Kent Andre and Terran Carter were named to the second team.
In Sampson’s final season at Tech (84-85), he led the Orediggers to their best record under his tenure finishing 22-6 overall and 12-3 in the Frontier. The Orediggers won their second straight regular season title and third straight Frontier Conference Tournament. Tech entered the District 12 Tournament with the best record, but lost in the championship game. Sampson earned his second Frontier Coach of the Year award in just four seasons. Vaughns and Robert Montague earned first team all-conference honors and Vaughns was named second team all-district. Ron Atkinson was named second team all-conference.
For more information about the Montana Tech Hall of Fame, visit GoDiggers.com.
