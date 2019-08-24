C of I def. Rocky
25-22, 25-14, 25-18
Rocky Mountain College: Kills: 29 (Daniella Russell 10). Blocks: 3 (Russell 1, Naomi Bad Bear 1). Aces: 2. Digs: 67 (Ayla Embry 27, Russell 12). Assists: 26 (Natalie Hilderman 23).
College of Idaho: Kills: 47 (Mackenzie Keating 11, Jordyn Boswell 11). Blocks: 6 (Kaydre Thompson 2.5). Aces: 6 (Kayla Riley 2, Boswell 2). Digs: 81 (Drew Dobney 26). Assists: 44 (Abby Guinn 35).
Rocky def. Bethel
25-19, 25-21, 25-15
Bethel (Ind.): Kills: 34 (Payton Hart 9). Blocks: 3. Aces: 3 (Bridget Downs 3). Digs: 53 (Hart 13). Assists: 27 (Madyson Beaver 24).
Rocky Mountain College: Kills: 40 (Daniella Russell 9, Naomi Bad Bear 8). Blocks: 10 (Miranda Gallagher 3). Aces: 2. Digs: 49 (Annie Cooke 9). Assists: 32 (Natalie Hilderman 30).
Montana Tech def. VCSU
25-13, 26-24, 25-17
Valley City State: 24 (three with 4). Blocks: 4 (Caitlyn Fischbach 2). Aces: 4 (Morganne Eppard 2). Digs: 50 (Charlotte Huschka 15). Assists; 8.
Montana Tech: Kills: 35 (Maureen Jessop 8). Blocks: 12 (Sydney Parks 3.5). Aces: 5 (Hannah Oggerino 2). Digs: 56 (Sabrina Hopcroft 13). Assists: 13 (Kamaile Moody 5).
Friday
Sheridan 3, Miles CC 2
Miles Community College highlights: Mariah Simmons 12 kills; Sage Diegel 16 digs, 3 aces; Matilda Dietz 16 digs; Olivia Easton 2 blocks; Samantha Bonenberger 37 assists.
Miles CC 3, Gillette 0
Miles Community College highlights: Diegel 7 kills; Andrea Batchelor 13 digs, 3 aces; Hailey Kuske 3.5 blocks; Bonenberger 19 assists.
Bethel def. MSU-Northern
25-20, 25-15, 26-28, 26-24
Bethel (Ind.): Kills: 43 (Payton Hart 18). Assists: 27 (Madyson Beaver 19). Aces: 6 (Beaver 2, Makenzie Williams 2). Digs: 75 (Bridget Downs 21). Blocks: 11 (Sue Vandygriff 3.5).
Montana State-Northern: Kills: 40 (Elissa Lind 12, Rylee Burnester 11). Assists: 20 (Hailey Warren 15). Aces: 4 (Abigail Ellison 3). Digs: 71 (Lind 19). Blocks: 7 (Marlee Bender 4).
Northwest def. MSU-Northern
25-14, 25-15, 25-19
Montana State-Morthern: Kills: 23 (Abigail Ellison 6, Elissa Lind 6). Assists: 20 (Hailey Warren 18). Aces: 4 (Katia Michelotti 2). Digs: 36 (Lind 15). Blocks: 4 (Lind 1.5).
Northwest (Wash.): Kills: 38 (Hannah Lordn 12). Assists: 34 (Courteney Carr 29). Aces: 11 (Tatiana Ensz 4). Digs: 37 (Cristina Hegarty 14). Blocks: 6 (Abigail Broussard 2.5).
