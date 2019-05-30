Montana Western Announces 2019 Summer Camp Schedule Dillon, Mont.
The University of Montana Western Athletic Department has released the details for the upcoming summer 2019 youth camps.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Bulldog Hoop Camp is open to any boy entering grades 4-12 in the fall of 2019. Campers may register individually or campers from the same school may register as a team (five or more players) and will receive a $25 discount per player. Check in is June 5th, after 6pm. Each team plays league games throughout the week. Either way campers choose to attend guarantees quality instruction, outstanding competition and, above all, a fun week of playing the great game of basketball. For more information contact Mike Larsen by calling (406) 683-7341 or email michael.larsen1@umwestern.edu
FOOTBALL
The UMW Football Camp is open to any football player going into their first year of high school up to players entering their senior season. For more information, please contact Ryan Nourse by calling 406-683-7421 or email ryan.nourse@umwestern.edu.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Bulldog Hoop Camp is open to any girl entering grades 4-12 in the fall of 2019. Campers may register individually or campers from the same school may register as a team (five or more players) and will receive a $25 discount per player. Each team plays league games throughout the week. Either way campers choose to attend guarantees quality instruction, outstanding competition and, above all, a fun week of playing the great game of basketball. For more information contact Lindsay Woolley by calling (406) 683-7317, or email lindsay.woolley@umwestern.edu
CROSS COUNTRY
This camp will be focused on getting outside and running to mountain lakes in the beautiful surroundings of southwest Montana. While camp will have a strong emphasis on training and running, we will have free time to enjoy the great outdoors and the mountains. Other activities will include low ropes courses, folf, goal setting, and guest speakers. For more information contact Dylan Zitzer by calling (406)-925-0767 or email dylan.zitzer@umwestern.edu
VOLLEYBALL
The Bulldog Volleyball Camp is open to girls entering grades 7-12 in Fall 2019. Team camp is open to any high school varsity or junior varsity programs. The individual camp is open to players of all skill levels. Each session will focus on the fundamentals and technical skills at each position. There will be six-on-six play opportunities throughout the duration of the camp. The team camp is designed to give high school varsity and junior varsity teams an opportunity to play and work together prior to the high school season. This camp will operate in tournament format, allowing each team to play as many games as possible in the two days. Please contact UMW Head Volleyball Coach Katie Lovett at katherine.lovett@umwestern.edu
