GREAT FALLS — There is a pretty good reason for optimism in Dillon this season for the football team at Montana Western.
Picked third by both the media and coaches ahead of last Tuesday’s Frontier Conference Media Day, the Bulldogs have high hopes after last year’s 6-4 campaign. Western got off to a 6-1 start before falling off at the end of the season, dropping their final three games. But a year older and with strong players in all three phases of the game, Bulldog head coach Ryan Nourse has a reason to be excited.
Especially with his linebacker core, which includes two of the best linebackers in the conference. Butte native Kyle Schulte will be in his third year of starting while Dillon product Jason Ferris — one of the best backers in the entire NAIA — will hope to follow up his 125-tackle 2018 season with something even more impressive.
“Jason’s a great leader, he’s not only a leader by example, he speaks up, and he says the things that need to be said when they need to be said,” Nourse said last Tuesday at media day. “I know as a staff we appreciate him so much, he speaks for us. The players ultimately respect him because of those things.”
Ferris has totaled 302 tackles — 21.5 for loss — over his college career and has been respectable in pass coverage as well, tallying seven picks and 23 pass breakups.
An academic All-American as well, Ferris has been absolutely everything the Bulldogs have needed and more. After a bit of a lull from Western as a whole over the past few seasons, the things he has brought the team are nearly incalculable.
“It really is guys like that draw other guys to them and they want to play like that,” Nourse said. "I think that’s going to help us out … we’ve got some really good young, talented guys coming up.
“I think Jason’s example has been really good.”
While Western’s 2019 success might start with the defense, that will not be where it ends. Offensively, the Bulldogs have some weapons. As one of only three teams in the conference with a quarterback picked out heading into the season, Western is in a pretty good place.
Sophomore Jon Jund was solid at signal caller in 2018, completing 186-of-352 passes for 2510 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed 103 times for 135 yards and eight touchdowns.
While interceptions were a bit of a problem — Jund threw 13 of them — another offseason under center has been critical. Outside of better timing with a talented wide receiver group, Nourse said he has been impressed with his growing maturity too.
“When you’re a freshman, it’s hard to lead. But the team believes in him. He’s always confident, but now you can see him confident in terms of his leadership, he knows what he does well,” Nourse said. “But he also has a really good idea of, 'okay, these are the things I need to improve on to be as great as I can be, to reach my goals and to reach our ultimate goals as a team.’”
On the receiving end of many Jund passes will be Walker McKitrick and Nate Simkins. McKitrick had 46 catches for 893 yards and seven touchdowns, while Simkins hauled in 44 passes for 601 yards and five scores. The pair were first and second in all three categories, respectively, and figure to be improved by the time Frontier Conference football rolls around.
Injured last season, Jamison Hermanson is another player that will contribute as well. Trey Mounts was outstanding during spring football and should get some touches come fall.
“I think as a quarterback you want to know where guys are gonna be and what to expect from them,” Nourse said. “I know those guys [McKitrick and Simkins], Jon has the utmost confidence in them as do all our quarterbacks in that room … We feel really good about the unit we’re going to bring in.”
Only a couple wins shy of a Frontier title and a playoff berth, the Bulldogs are primed to once again be a force in the conference.
As with any year in one of the toughest football conferences in the nation, staying healthy and getting a few balls to bounce the right way will be important. But there’s a chance for Western to be a great team and as football season rolls closer, they are certainly ready for the opportunity.
“I think we’ve got a good team. I think our potential and ceiling is much higher than that, but the proof is kinda in the pie, so to speak,” Nourse said. “Last year we weren’t able to finish the season like we need to be and I think a lot of it is immaturity and inexperience, having a veteran football team. I really believe you have to have a veteran football team to be able to finish a tough season.”
