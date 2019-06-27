Kaleb Birney

Montana Western head athletic trainer Kaleb Birney is pictured with members of the St. James Sports Medicine Team. 

 

Las Vegas, Nev. — Montana Western head athletic trainer Kaleb Birney was recently honored with the National Athletic Trainers (NATA) Young Professional's Committee National Distinction Award.

Birney recently completed his fifth year with the Bulldog athletic program.  

The National Distinction Award is the Young Professionals' Committee's highest honor to recognize a young professional athletic trainer who has made an immediate and definitive impact on the athletic training profession at the national, district, state or community level. Birney will receive his award at the NATA National Convention in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, June 26.

Birney is a member of the Montana Sports Medicine team with St. James Healthcare in Butte and has held the position for three years

"I am very honored to receive this award," Birney said. "I wouldn't be able to do this without the guidance of Russ Richardson, Janelle Handlos, and Chris Heard or without the help of Zach McCarthy and Mary Placzkowski. I'm blessed to be able to work with such a great family. But even more thankful for my wife Emilee who supports me with everything."

A native of Sublette, Kan., Birney is the primary athletic trainer for the Bulldog football and men's basketball program while also overseeing all sports. He has been a member of 4 straight Men's Basketball National Tournament teams (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018). Birney serves on the Montana Athletic Training Board of Licensure and is the Public Relations Chair for the Northwest Athletic Trainers Association.

