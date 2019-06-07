One of the best junior college point guards in the nation has signed an NAIA Letter of Intent with Montana Western.
Western head coach Mike Larsen announced via a release that Max Clark was going to be joining the Bulldogs program. A 6-foot-3 guard from Lawrenceville, Georgia, Clark spent the last two seasons at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Alabama.
According to the release, Clark started all but five games over the two seasons with Wallace State. His 2018-19 season with the team was perhaps his best, as he tallied the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in all of junior college basketball.
The mark was 5.9-to-1 and he had 148 assists while only turning over the ball 25 times. Shooting might be a bit of an issue — Clark hit just 34.8 percent of his shots and only 19.3 from behind the arc. — but having an additional ball handler will be valuable to Western.
"We are extremely excited about Max committing to our program," Larsen said in a release. "He comes from a winning program that has amazing values. Max himself boasts an impressive 3.7 GPA and a 5.9 assist to turnover ratio. Max will bring an exciting brand of basketball to Dillon and we can't wait for him to arrive in August."
Clark only took 115 shots during the 2018-19 season and nearly half were from behind the 3-point line. The incoming junior also pulled down 3.6 rebounds and handed out 4.9 assists per game.
He was also impressive on defense and had 49 steals during the season, while only committing 27 personal fouls. He did not foul out of a game.
Clark graduated high school from Collins Hill and is the son of Laura Nero. He plans on majoring in health and human services while at Montana Western.
