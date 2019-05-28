Cole Lake

Kearns High School standout Cole Lake has joined the Montana Western men's basketball program.

 Image via Hudl.com

DILLON -- University of Montana Western head men's basketball coach Mike Larsen has announced the signing of Utah High School player Cole Lake to an NAIA letter of intent.

As a senior, the 5-foot-11 guard earned first-team all-region honors at Kearns High School in Utah, where he averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.5 steals a game for the Cougars. He was a member of clubs Team Fly Select and Justin Holiday Elite.

Originally from Eagle, Idaho, Lake is the fifth addition to the 2019-20 recruiting class for the Bulldogs. He is a four-year letter winner in basketball and was Southern Idaho Conference 5A All-Conference team as a junior.

"We are very excited to add a great student to our team," Larsen said. "Cole will be very fun to watch at Montana Western."

Tags

Load comments