DILLON -- University of Montana Western head men's basketball coach Mike Larsen has announced the signing of Utah High School player Cole Lake to an NAIA letter of intent.
As a senior, the 5-foot-11 guard earned first-team all-region honors at Kearns High School in Utah, where he averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.5 steals a game for the Cougars. He was a member of clubs Team Fly Select and Justin Holiday Elite.
Originally from Eagle, Idaho, Lake is the fifth addition to the 2019-20 recruiting class for the Bulldogs. He is a four-year letter winner in basketball and was Southern Idaho Conference 5A All-Conference team as a junior.
"We are very excited to add a great student to our team," Larsen said. "Cole will be very fun to watch at Montana Western."
