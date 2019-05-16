HAVRE -- The Montana State-Northern cross country team has signed two men and one woman for the 2019 season, including Missoula Loyola's Gabriel Strader.
Dan Kirwa will transfer from Northwest Kansas Technical College and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
On the women’s side, Allison Tigert of Vacaville, California, will join a large group of returnees.
