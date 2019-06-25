BILLINGS — There were a lot of reasons Brandon Niccum stood out during the interview process.
Being 6-feet, 4-inches tall and more than 260 pounds didn’t hurt.
But it was more than Niccum’s stature that impressed Rocky Mountain College head football coach Chris Stutzriem.
And it didn’t hurt that Niccum had coached at Eisenhower High School in Lawton, Oklahoma, which happens to be Stutzriem’s alma mater.
Which made it easier for Stutzriem to hire Niccum as the Battlin’ Bears offensive line coach for the upcoming season.
“We interviewed four guys for the spot and he was very prepared and had great coaching points,” Stutzriem said. “He is very high energy.”
Niccum, of Justin, Texas, played at Navarro Junior College, Abilene Christian and Northwestern Oklahoma State where he was an all-Great American Conference selection.
Niccum also coached at Navarro and NWOKSU. Navarro is one of the top junior college programs in the nation.
“Brandon was a guy that I got to see coach in person during a practice,” said Stutzriem. “He has coached at three different levels (NCAA Division II, junior college, high school) and has a great understanding of the game.
“He will be a great asset to our program.”
Rocky, the defending Frontier Conference champions, will open fall camp in early August. The Battlin’ Bears season opener is August 29 at Dickinson State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.