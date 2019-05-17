BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain women's basketball program has signed Fort Benton senior Leah Gannon.
Gannon is a two-time all-state selection.
"Leah is one of the better all-around athletes in the state of Montana. She is also a tremendous student in the classroom," Rocky coach Wes Keller said in a press release. "We are excited that she has decided to focus on basketball at the next level and we look forward to her having a great career here at Rocky."
