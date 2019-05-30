KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rocky Mountain College golfers Reece Nilsen and Michael Tait were selected as third-team All-Americans by the NAIA.

Nilsen completed the season ranked 40th among NAIA golfers with a scoring average of 73.19. He finished 44th at the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships.

Tait was 43rd among NAIA golfers with a scoring average of 73.29. He finished 48th at the NAIA tournament.

Both players were also selected to the NAIA PING All-Region West team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

