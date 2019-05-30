KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rocky Mountain College golfers Reece Nilsen and Michael Tait were selected as third-team All-Americans by the NAIA.
Nilsen completed the season ranked 40th among NAIA golfers with a scoring average of 73.19. He finished 44th at the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships.
Tait was 43rd among NAIA golfers with a scoring average of 73.29. He finished 48th at the NAIA tournament.
Both players were also selected to the NAIA PING All-Region West team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.