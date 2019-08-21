BILLINGS — Have an indoor basketball court available?
Jeff Malby would like to talk.
The Rocky Mountain College men’s and women’s basketball teams are searching for places to play and practice this coming November, December and part of January.
A broken water pipe during Easter weekend damaged the court along the south baseline in the Fortin Center. The water also seeped into the offices of the football coaches.
The court is still usable for volleyball but not for basketball.
Rocky officials decided to replace the entire court when the volleyball season ends. Leaving Malby, the school’s athletic director, working the phones and balancing multiple calendars as he tries to find a new home away from home for the basketball teams.
Games against Montana State Billings have already been moved to First Interstate Arena and others may follow. The Battlin’ Bears women play the Yellowjackets on Nov. 6, while the men’s game is scheduled for Nov. 23.
“It’s quite a project,” said Malby. “It’s very difficult to find a place for games. Only three places have a line for a 3-point shot, a shot clock and internet available needed for games. Those are First Interstate Arena, MSUB and Rocky.
"The community has been very helpful."
The Rocky women will play a doubleheader Nov. 21 at Alterowitz Gymnasium with the MSUB men. Both teams will be playing Northwest University from Washington.
The Battlin’ Bear men and women will be displaced for eight home games. That includes the season-opening doubleheader on Oct. 29, followed by a doubleheader against Salish-Kootenai.
The two Rocky teams will also be on the temporary road for games against Dickinson State, it’s own Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic and Frontier Conference games in January against Montana Tech and Lewis-Clark State.
“If everything stays in place, the court will be released to us on Monday, Jan. 13 (2020),” Malby said.
The Battlin’ Bears are scheduled to host Carroll College two days later.
Malby is also working the phones to find practice facilities for the basketball teams and sites for junior varsity games. “The JV needs a shot clock. We’re looking to possibly purchase some,” added Malby. “And we’re still waiting to hear from the Shrine.”
As Malby reached on his desk for another calendar, he tried to put a positive spin on the situation.
“Rather than look at it as a detriment,” he said, “we view it as progress. We’re getting a new basketball court.”
