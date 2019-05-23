MESA, Ariz. – Rocky Mountain College dropped five places to seventh place after the third round of the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships on Thursday.
The tournament, at the Las Sendas Golf Club and played on the 6,925-yard Hilly Desert Course, concludes on Friday.
Rocky shot a collective third round of 308 and is 898 for the tournament. Texas Wesleyan continues to lead with 870.
Mitchell Thiessen (73-72-78-223) is tied for 30th place for the Battlin’ Bears while Colton Murphy (76-73-76-224) is tied for 36th.
Michael Tait (74-81-74-229) is tied for 49th while Reece Nilsen (73-75-82-230) is tied for 54th and HoTae Kim (79-74-81-234) is tied for 66th. Nilsen had an eagle on the 532-yard, par 5 No. 6 hole.
Ben Hadden of Kansas Wesleyan (68-70-73-211) continues to lead the individual standings.
